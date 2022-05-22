MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $189.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

