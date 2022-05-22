MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 250,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 42,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.73.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

