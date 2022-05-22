MQS Management LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.93.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
