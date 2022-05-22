MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 211,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,684,000 after acquiring an additional 162,937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $276.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.42 and its 200-day moving average is $342.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

