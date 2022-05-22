MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.15. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,201 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

