Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.85. 3,129,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

