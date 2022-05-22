Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.07. 1,818,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,486. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

