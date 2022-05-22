Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $88.19 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $88,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.44. 3,977,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

