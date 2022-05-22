Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 951,615 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 951,615 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.22.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,821. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $132.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.