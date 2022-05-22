National Bankshares Trims Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Target Price to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.69 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$788.29 million and a PE ratio of -214.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.07.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.