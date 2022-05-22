Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Navient has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NAVI stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

