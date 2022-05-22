Needham & Company LLC Trims Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Target Price to $7.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

