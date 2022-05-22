Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

