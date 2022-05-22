New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 716,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,891. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.