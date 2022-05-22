Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $123,266.74 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Blake Russell sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $164,287.20.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

