NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.22. 9,747,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

