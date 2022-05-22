NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will post $15.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $66.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 million to $83.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NGM opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 89,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 255,399 shares of company stock worth $3,028,215. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

