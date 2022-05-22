NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $29.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NMIH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 433,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,468. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. NMI has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $19,405,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $13,253,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,144,000 after acquiring an additional 568,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

