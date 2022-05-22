Noked Israel Ltd Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 435.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 1.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 36.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,477 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Farfetch by 113.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

