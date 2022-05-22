Noked Israel Ltd Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 0.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,775,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after buying an additional 385,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $35,217,400. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.59. 1,092,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

