Noked Israel Ltd Makes New $926,000 Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ICL Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. 996,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

