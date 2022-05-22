Nord Finance Price Tops $0.37 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Nord Finance has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $411,749.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.20 or 0.22576803 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00489843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

