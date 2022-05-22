Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.66). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

