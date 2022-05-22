Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Nutrien has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Nutrien stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 188,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 166.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,803,000 after purchasing an additional 494,415 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,672,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

