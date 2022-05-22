O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 439,664 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 606.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,664 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Euronav worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

