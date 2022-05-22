O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,664 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.