O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 166,607 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Atkore by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

