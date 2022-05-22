O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $50,704,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,538,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $186.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.79. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.71 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

