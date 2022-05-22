O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $474.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

