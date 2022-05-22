O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 746,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,873,000 after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

