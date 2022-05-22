O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $908,006,000 after purchasing an additional 147,735 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.33. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

