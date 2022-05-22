Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.98

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as low as $17.00. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 825 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,350 shares of company stock worth $110,169. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.