Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ocwen Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocwen Financial.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million.

OCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.11. 45,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The company has a market cap of $213.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.94. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.