Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.53 on Friday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.