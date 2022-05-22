OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

