OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
