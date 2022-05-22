OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

OPGN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OpGen by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.