Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OPCH stock remained flat at $$28.89 during trading on Tuesday. 656,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

