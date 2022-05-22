Options Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,000. Northern Trust makes up about 10.9% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 747,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

