Options Solutions LLC Invests $4.01 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Boeing accounts for 3.6% of Options Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. 18,783,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,372,675. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

