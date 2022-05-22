Options Solutions LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $4,968,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

NYSE PG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

