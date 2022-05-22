Options Solutions LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Options Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,379,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. The company has a market capitalization of $272.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

