Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires 92,534 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Slam worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Slam by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Slam by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slam alerts:

NASDAQ:SLAM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,549. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.