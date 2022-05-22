Oribel Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 83,100 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,648,000. Aspen Technology accounts for about 0.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Aspen Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $7.01 on Friday, hitting $194.01. 503,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $194.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

