Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,000. CDW makes up approximately 0.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,711,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 12,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 749,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.20. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $155.39 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

