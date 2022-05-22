Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
Shares of OTSKY opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $22.86.
