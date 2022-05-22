Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 57,500 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000. SEA accounts for approximately 5.6% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after purchasing an additional 287,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 11,188,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,270. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.