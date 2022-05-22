Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Palo Alto Networks worth $182,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

