Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $1.73 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.66 or 0.21537725 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00487908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,245,477 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.