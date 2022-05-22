PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires 16,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 269,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 1,675,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

