PARK CIRCLE Co Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 2.5% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co owned 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 527,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,097. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

